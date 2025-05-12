Another Veteran Joins 2025-26 Duke Basketball Roster
Following the announced pledge of Jack Scott on Sunday night, the fourth Duke basketball team under Jon Scheyer's command now consists of 12 players, including two seniors and two graduate talents, assuming recent transfer addition Cedric Coward withdraws from the NBA Draft ahead of the May 28 deadline.
ALSO READ: Duke Guard Steers Away From Professional Route
Scott is a 6-foot-6, 210-pound guard from Pelican Island, N.J., who appeared in over half of Princeton's games in each of his three campaigns with the Tigers but never averaged more than 13 minutes per outing. Across 67 games, he tallied 2.2 points and 1.8 rebounds in 10.1 minutes per contest, shooting 37.9 percent from the field, 24.5 percent from three, and 59.6 percent at the line.
He's the second former Princeton player to transfer into the Duke basketball program across Jon Scheyer's three-year reign in Durham. In 2022, as Jack Scott prepared for college, then-rising senior guard Max Johns joined the Blue Devils following three seasons with the Tigers but saw action in only nine games.
As was the case with Johns, Scott figures to primarily serve on the scout team in Duke basketball practices.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball offseason news.