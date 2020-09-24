A Box Score From Duke's First Scrimmage Video
ShawnKrest
Duke posted video of the basketball team’s first five-on-five scrimmage. Billed as “uncut footage” it appears to be nine minutes of highlights of a 20-minute scrimmage.
After breaking down the video, we put together a rough box score of the plays that were shown in the video. Here’s a look at the Blue Devil stats.
Top Scorer:
Junior Joey Baker had 21 points in the highlight reel, hitting five three pointers. He also got two rebounds, a steal, an assist and a dunk.
Top assist man:
Senior Jordan Goldwire had 14 assists in the highlights. He also hit a pair of three pointers and put up 10 points.
Other returnees:
Sophomore Matthew Hurt: 11 points, 1-2 on three pointers, 1 turnover, 1 rebound, 1 blocked shot
Sophomore Wendell Moore Jr.: 6 points, 3 dunks, 3 assists, 1 steal (which was shown twice in the highlight video)
Senior Mike Buckmire: 5 points, 2 assists, 1 three pointer
Redshirt freshman Michael Savarino: 1 assist
The graduate transfer:
Patrick Tape: 12 points, 1 rebound, 0-1 on three-pointers
The freshmen:
Jaemyn Brakefield: 18 points, 2 dunks, 2 three pointers, 1 rebound, 2 missed shots, 1 assist
Jeremy Roach: 14 points, 6 assists, 2 missed three pointers, 1 missed two pointer, 1 rebound
Mark Williams: 10 points, 4 dunks, 1 rebound
DJ Steward: 9 points, 6 assists, 1 missed layup, 1 three pointer
Henry Coleman III: 8 points, 2 dunks, 1 rebound, 1 assist
Jalen Johnson: 8 points, 3 dunks, 1 rebound 1 blocked shot