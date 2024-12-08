Brandon Ingram Injury Adds to Pelicans' Duke Basketball Product Woes
After posting the franchise's most wins since 2009, the New Orleans Pelicans and their pair of centerpiece Duke basketball talents have suffered injuries galore this season and now sit 5-19 overall following Saturday night's 119-109 home loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The injury setbacks compounded against the Thunder. Former Blue Devil one-and-done forward Brandon Ingram, New Orleans' most consistent weapon this go-round, "sustained a significant low left ankle sprain and is out indefinitely," ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Sunday.
Charania noted that the 27-year-old Ingram, who recently returned from a five-game absence stemming from right plantaris tendonitis, left the arena in a boot and crutches.
Through 18 appearances this season, Ingram is averaging 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.2 assists while shooting 46.5 percent from the field and 37.4 percent beyond the arc.
As for the New Orleans Pelicans' other former Duke basketball one-and-done, 24-year-old forward and two-time All-Star Zion Williamson averaged 22.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.2 blocks across six early outings before suffering a strained left hamstring in early November. The frequently sidelined 2019 No. 1 overall draft pick has been out of commission ever since, and he's likely to miss at least another two weeks, according to the team's latest update.
