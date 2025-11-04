Is Zion Williamson Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Hornets vs. Pelicans)
New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson has popped up on the team's injury report multiple times this season, including ahead of Tuesday night's matchup with the Charlotte Hornets.
Williamson (hamstring) is listed as questionable for tonight's matchup. The former No. 1 overall pick did play in New Orleans' loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, putting up 20 points, nine rebounds and six assists on 7-of-14 shooting from the field.
Even though Williamson is questionable for this game, the odds at DraftKings suggest that he's likely to play on Tuesday, New Orleans, which has yet to win a game this season, is favored at home against the 3-4 Hornets.
It's unlikely that the Pelicans would remain favorites if Williamson were ruled out due to his hamstring issue.
If he does play, Williamson could be worth a look in the prop market, as he's gotten off to a strong start in the 2025-26 season, even though his team has struggled. The former Duke star is averaging 22.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game while shooting 48.7 percent from the field.
Best Zion Williamson Prop Bet vs. Hornets
Zion Williamson OVER 6.5 Rebounds (-114)
So far this season, Zion has three games with nine or more rebounds, one game with six rebounds and one game that he failed to record a single board.
The zero-rebound game feels like an outlier here, and I'm willing to back the star forward -- if he plays -- to grab seven or more rebounds on Tuesday night. Williamson is averaging 14.3 rebound chances per game, and he's always around the rim on offense given his slashing play style.
Charlotte is a top-five team in rebounding percentage this season, but this line seems a little low after Williamson racked up nine boards in his last game and has hovered around six for the majority of the season.
He's worth a look on Tuesday night.
