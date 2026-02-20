Heat vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Feb. 20

The Atlanta Hawks return home to face off against the Miami Heat on Friday night after getting a 10-point win in Philadelphia last night.

Atlanta ended a three-game losing streak with that win, while Miami was inconsistent before the All-Star break.

The Heat won the first meeting in Atlanta back on December 26, but the Hawks got a road win of their own in Miami earlier this month.

The oddsmakers have the Hawks as slight home underdogs at the best betting sites on Friday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.

Heat vs. Hawks Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

Heat -3.5 (-122)

Hawks +3.5 (-109)

Moneyline

Heat: -166

Hawks: +140

Total

245.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Heat vs. Hawks How to Watch

Date: Friday, Feb. 20

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Venue: State Farm Arena

How to Watch (TV): FDSN SU, FDSN SE-ATL

Heat record: 29-27

Hawks record: 27-30

Heat vs. Hawks Injury Reports

Heat Injury Report

Simone Fontecchio – available

Tyler Herro – probable

Kasparas Jakucionis – available

Keshad Johnson – questionable

Pelle Larsson – available

Norman Powell – questionable

Terry Rozier – out

Dru Smith – available

Andrew Wiggins – available

Hawks Injury Report

NOT YET SUBMITTED

Heat vs. Hawks Best NBA Prop Bets

Heat Best NBA Prop Bet

Tyler Herro OVER 16.5 Points (-119)

After missing over a month with fractured ribs, it sure looks like Tyler Herro is going to return tonight for the Heat against the Hawks. Miami may try to ease him back into action, and betting on players returning from injury can be risky, but I have to take the OVER on Herro’s points tonight.

The Heat guard is averaging 21.9 points in 11 games this season. If he’s healthy enough to play, he should be good to get at least another 17 points, which he’s done in each of those 11 games.

Atlanta played last night, and allowed 20 points to VJ Edgcombe and 14 to Quentin Grimes, with both Philadelphia shooting guards going OVER their points prop. The Hawks allow 118.4 points per game, including 30.2 to shooting guards.

Heat vs. Hawks Prediction and Pick

We have a pretty high total in this game, and I think it’s just a tad too high. The first meeting went UNDER 250.5 with 237 total points, and there were 142 points with a total of 236.5 earlier this month.

Atlanta held the 76ers to 107 points last night, and has gone UNDER the total in six of its 10 games in the second half of a back-to-back.

This total has already moved up three points, and that makes me like this play that much more.

Pick: UNDER 245.5 (-110)

