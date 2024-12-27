Five-Star Duke Basketball Target Soaring at Prep Showcase in Raleigh
Longtime Duke basketball offer holder Nate Ament, who has already visited Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils a few times in his recruitment, is in nearby Raleigh this week with his Highland School (Va.) Hawks for the John Wall Holiday Invitational at Broughton High School.
College coaches are not permitted to be on hand at the prestigious annual showcase until this weekend, following the end of this week's three-day recruiting dead period.
But on Thursday evening, the 6-foot-9, 185-pound five-star fueled a 61-53 quarterfinal win over the Millbrook High School (N.C.) Wildcats in the event's Coby White Bracket.
He earned Player of the Game honors by delivering 18 points, nine rebounds, three assists, two steals, and three blocks across his 32 minutes on the floor. Ament shot 6-for-16 from the field, 1-for-6 from deep, and 5-for-5 at the foul line.
The Hawks will now prepare to face Friday's winner between Green Level High School (N.C.) and Westchester High School (Calif.) in their semifinal bout at 5 p.m. ET Saturday.
Nate Ament, No. 4 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, most recently visited the Blue Devils in early October, attending the program's Countdown to Craziness festivities alongside his friend and potential college teammate in Bellaire High School (Texas) five-star forward Shelton Henderson, who committed to Jon Scheyer and his staff a few weeks later.
Plus, Ament is planning to make another return trip to Durham before wrapping up his recruitment in the spring. He'll be in Cameron Indoor Stadium to watch the Blue Devils host the archrival UNC Tar Heels on Saturday, Feb. 1, at 6:30 p.m. ET (ESPN).
Ament appears to be the only remaining target on the 2025 Duke basketball wishlist. His addition would likely solidify a top-ranked Blue Devil recruiting haul that already consists of four five-star prospects.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.