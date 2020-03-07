Coach K on Jack White, Javin DeLaurier

Seniors Jack White and Javin DeLaurier will play their final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday night. Both have had up-and-down years, with playing time shrinking at times for each. Currently, White has been out of the rotation as the year winds down.

“They’ve been great guys,” coach Mike Krzyzewski said, “and obviously, they’ve contributed at different times to some big wins for us. I think this year, it was more important for them to be mature leaders off the court, to make sure that there wasn’t this differential between seniors and freshmen, because our freshmen are younger than the freshmen that we’ve had the last few years, and we haven’t had as many seniors, so it was really important for them to get along, and they do. Then, on the court, especially in practice, to be able to give their guidance, to talk to them and help them in drills, encouraging them and what they do before, during and after practice. They’ve been really like great big brothers to our young guys.”

Krzyzewski also discussed the conference player of the year voting. Duke’s Tre Jones is nominated for the honor, but center Vernon Carey is not. Krzyzewski said he wasn’t involved in that decision.

“I’d like to nominate both,” he said. “Obviously, Tre and Vernon are worthy of All-Conference, whether they are chosen that. Probably overall, because of his running of our team and everything, Tre has been our most important, but Vernon has been there for Player of the Year honors even nationally. That would be a tough decision. They’ve been our two most important players. Tre because of his leadership and the consistency of play would be just a little bit above that, I think. Hopefully with Vernon and Tre, the best is yet to come.”