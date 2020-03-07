BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Coach K on Jack White, Javin DeLaurier

ShawnKrest

Seniors Jack White and Javin DeLaurier will play their final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday night. Both have had up-and-down years, with playing time shrinking at times for each. Currently, White has been out of the rotation as the year winds down.

“They’ve been great guys,” coach Mike Krzyzewski said, “and obviously, they’ve contributed at different times to some big wins for us. I think this year, it was more important for them to be mature leaders off the court, to make sure that there wasn’t this differential between seniors and freshmen, because our freshmen are younger than the freshmen that we’ve had the last few years, and we haven’t had as many seniors, so it was really important for them to get along, and they do. Then, on the court, especially in practice, to be able to give their guidance, to talk to them and help them in drills, encouraging them and what they do before, during and after practice. They’ve been really like great big brothers to our young guys.”

Krzyzewski also discussed the conference player of the year voting. Duke’s Tre Jones is nominated for the honor, but center Vernon Carey is not. Krzyzewski said he wasn’t involved in that decision.

“I’d like to nominate both,” he said. “Obviously, Tre and Vernon are worthy of All-Conference, whether they are chosen that. Probably overall, because of his running of our team and everything, Tre has been our most important, but Vernon has been there for Player of the Year honors even nationally. That would be a tough decision. They’ve been our two most important players. Tre because of his leadership and the consistency of play would be just a little bit above that, I think. Hopefully with Vernon and Tre, the best is yet to come.”

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Coach K: Justin Robinson knows the most on our team

Justin Robinson has emerged as one of the leaders on the Duke Blue Devils and a coach on the floor. Coach K discussed his senior prior to Robinson's last game at Cameron. Watch

ShawnKrest

What's Cole Anthony Looking Forward To at Cameron? "Winning"

Freshman Cole Anthony will be playing his first game at historic Cameron Indoor Stadium. What's he most looking forward to? "Winning." Watch

ShawnKrest

Brandon Robinson: We Stopped Feeling Sorry For Ourselves

UNC senior Brandon Robinson said that the team's recent winning streak came about because the team stopped feeling sorry for itself and began closing out games. Watch

ShawnKrest

Christian Keeling on Cameron: "Their Little Fans Do All This Stuff"

Christian Keeling will make his Cameron Indoor Stadium Debut, but he's heard plenty of stories about the atmosphere, and he doesn't seem intimidated. Watch

ShawnKrest

Garrison Brooks: "We've Got to Keep Our Foot on the Gas"

UNC led Duke most of the way in the first game before the Blue Devils came back. In the rematch, Garrison Brooks wants the Tar Heels to keep its foot on the gas and finish off the Blue Devils. Watch

ShawnKrest

Vernon Carey: Garrison Brooks Is a Great Player

Vernon Carey and Garrison Brooks are both top-five scorers in the ACC and both scored 18 in the first UNC-Duke game. Their matchup inside will be one to watch in the rematch. Read more

ShawnKrest

Justin Robinson: Behind Scenes, Vernon Carey Is a Goofball

Justin Robinson talked about a number of topics, including reflecting back on why he chose Duke, the importance of two days off this week to help recharge batteries, and how teammate Vernon Carey has developed into "a goofball". Watch

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones: We’re in March Now. I Think We Know What March is about

The Blue Devils are getting hungry now that Tournament season has arrived. Tre Jones said the team knows what it means when the calendar turns to March. Watch

ShawnKrest

Coach K on His Relationship With Roy Williams

Coach K said his relationship with Roy Williams is based on great respect and empathy, since both coaches understand the pressures of leading programs like UNC and Duke. Watch

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones: No Trick Shots This Time

Tre Jones hit a miracle shot at the end of regulation in the first UNC game. He hopes the team doesn't need a similar finish this time around. Watch

ShawnKrest