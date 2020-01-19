DukeMaven
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Coach K: I’m Just Saying the Game Shouldn’t be Played That Way

ShawnKrest

After expressing his frustration with the way the physical play in the loss to Louisville was officiated, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski wanted to make sure he wasn’t taking away from the Cardinals’ win.

“I’m not a sour grapes guy,” Krzyzewski said. “I’m a stand-up guy. Give them credit. I’m just saying the game shouldn’t be played that way. We should have freedom of movement. They did their stuff better than we did, and they deserved to win. That’s all I’m gonna … I’m not gonna talk about that crap any more. Because it’s gonna sound … you all will make it sound like I don’t want it to sound. We lost, and whenever I’m here and we lose, I always credit the opponent. And I never throw my own team under the bus ever... ever. I’m not going to make damn excuses. I just said that they could’ve beaten us another way too. God bless them.”

When asked about the slow start to the game, where Louisville built a 15-point lead in the first 10 minutes of play, Krzyzewski said, “We were knocked back. The physicality of the game was amazing. We could’ve been blown out by 30 or 40 points. Our kids came back and put us in a position to win. I’m proud of my guys. We learned a lot tonight. It’s a process. It’s a journey. This was a big-time game for us. That we were not good enough at the end. I thought we were really tired and their maturity and depth got us at the end.”

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Duke Scoring List: Louisville Update

Duke dropped a home game to Louisville, but three Blue Devils moved up the scoring list, and six moved up other Duke career lists, passing RJ Barrett, Zion Williamson and Wojo, among others. Get the full report here

ShawnKrest

Coach K: "That Was a Brutal Game ... You Can't Have That."

Duke fell behind early in its loss to Louisville after the Cardinals forced several turnovers with their physical defense. That left coach Mike Krzyzewski comparing the game to old Pistons-Bulls slugfests ... and the UFC. Watch

ShawnKrest

Louisville Tops Duke in Physical ACC Showdown

No. 11 Louisville beat No. 3 Duke in a physical game. The Cardinals built a 15-point first half lead, then held off several Duke runs, responding each time to rebuild a comfortable margin. Read more

ShawnKrest

Duke vs Louisville: Gameday Open Thread

No. 3 Duke faces No. 11 Louisville in a battle between ACC co-leaders and former No. 1's. We'll have updates and analysis from courtside all night long, so be sure to drop by and join the conversation.

ShawnKrest

Jack White on Defending Jordan Nwora: Attack Him

Jack White knows that Louisville's Jordan Nwora is scoring 20-plus points per game, but he thinks the key to defending him is to attack. That's something Duke didn't do against Clemson. Watch

ShawnKrest

Cassius Stanley: I Should Have Missed More Games With My Injury

Duke freshman Cassius Stanley has been playing well in recent weeks, now that he's 100 percent. Looking back, Stanley thinks he pushed things and came back too soon from his December knee injury. Watch

ShawnKrest

Seth Greenberg: Duke Has It's D Back This Year

ESPN analyst Seth Greenberg said that this year's Duke team has a blend of youth and experience, and that shows with an improvement on the defensive end. Watch

ShawnKrest

Joey Baker to Return Against Louisville

Joey Baker, the sophomore sharpshooter who missed the Clemson loss, will return to the floor against Louisville, the team announced on Saturday morning. Read more

ShawnKrest

Jack White: We're Trying to Make a Statement

Duke trailed by as much as 23 at Louisville last year before staging one of the all-time comebacks to win. Jack White knows the Cardinals have a score to settle but, coming off a loss "We're trying to make a statement too." Watch

ShawnKrest

Cassius Stanley and Flat Stanley Meet the Media

Cassius Stanley brought a special guest to his Friday press conference, Flat Stanley (no relation), the world traveling cutout anyone who knows an elementary schooler is familiar with. Watch

ShawnKrest