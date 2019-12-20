DukeMaven
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Coach K: I Subbed So Much So They Wouldn't Get Tired

ShawnKrest

Coach Mike Krzyzewski was pleased with his team’s performance coming off of a long break on Thursday night, when Duke beat Wofford, 86-57.

“Our kids did play really well tonight,” he said. “They had outstanding defense. They shared the ball. They had the least amount of turnovers we’ve had. We played a lot of guys. We beat a really good team. … They’re a championship level program. They’re very deep in talent. We did a good job defensively, but they’re a tough team to defend. The kid [Storm] Murphy is a heck of a competitor. J. Gold [Jordan Goldwire] fought him well. Not saying he outplayed him, but he fought him well. He didn’t outplay J. Gold either. That was good match up. Murphy was not able to make his teammates better like he usually does, because of what J. Gold did. Really good.”

Before five minutes had been played, Duke had already had nine players in the game.

“We subbed a lot,” Krzyzewski said. “This has been a very unusual couple weeks for us, with all the tests. We didn’t practice for six straight days during exams. We had three days of individual work, and for these kids to come back and play like they have has been really something. During the month of November and the first week of December, when we started our season, there were 17 academic days, from the day before the Champions Classic to the day of our Virginia Tech game. We missed seven days of school because of being on the road, and two other days, we came back at 3:00 and 4:00 in the morning. So the academic aspect of this takes on even a deeper level, because you’re behind. That’s one of the reasons I subbed so much – I never wanted them to get tired. Because I thought going through that, once they got tired, they were going to be tired. They’re not going to get refreshed.”

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Coach K: "If It Was an ACC Game, Tre Jones Would Have Played"

ShawnKrest

Injured Duke point guard Tre Jones has a slight sprain in his foot, but he'll be able to play in Duke's next game. Watch

Without Tre Jones, Duke Blows Out Wofford

ShawnKrest

Duke was without its starting point guard, Tre Jones, but that didn't slow the Blue Devils much in a rout of visiting Wofford. Read more and watch a gallery of shots from the game.

Duke vs. Wofford: Gameday Open Thread

ShawnKrest

Duke hosts Wofford in its first game following a 13-day break. The Blue Devils will be without point guard Tre Jones, who has a minor foot problem, but should get back Cassius Stanley at full strength. Keep reading for updates and analysis from courtside all game long.

Tre Jones Out For Wofford Game

ShawnKrest

According to reports, Tre Jones will miss Thursday's game with Wofford after the Duke point guard suffered a minor foot injury. Jordan Goldwire is expected to replace him. Read more

Jack White: Your Effort and Energy Shouldn't Change

ShawnKrest

Jack White wants Duke to treat every game like a big game, whether it's UNC or the team that just beat the Tar Heels--Wofford. Watch

Jack White: "We're In a Good Place"

ShawnKrest

Duke captain Jack White gave his state of the team assessment as the Blue Devils come out of a nearly two-week break. Watch

Joey Baker: The Game Has Slowed Down For Me

ShawnKrest

As Duke prepares to play Wofford after a long break for exams, sophomore Joey Baker discusses his expanded role and offseason improvement. Watch

David Cutcliffe Gives Update on Mark Gilbert, Injured RBs

ShawnKrest

Duke coach David Cutcliffe said that the team didn't recruit a running back, because they like who's returning there, including injured starter Brittain Brown and reserve Marvin Hubbard. Cutcliffe also had a positive report on CB Mark Gilbert. Watch

Don't Talk to David Cutcliffe About a Recruit's Star Rating

ShawnKrest

All 16 of Duke's recruits are three-stars. That means nothing to David Cutcliffe, though. He's got his own rating system. Watch

Cutcliffe: Remaining 2020 Targets Are Offensive Line, Secondary

ShawnKrest

Other news: Duke will only look at players they recruited in high school for transfers. Luca Diamont will compete with Gunnar Holmberg for starting job. Read more