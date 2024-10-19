Cooper Flagg Delivers Two Crazy Blocks in Duke Basketball Exhibition
In Cooper Flagg's first handful of minutes as a starter in the 2024-25 Duke basketball team's exhibition opener versus the Division II Lincoln (Pa.) Lions in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday afternoon, the 6-foot-9, 205-pound phenom forward tallied four points and two assists while shooting 2-for-2 from the floor.
But what stood out in the mere 17-year-old Maine native's opening minutes were his advanced instincts and top-shelf flight in tracking down two sensational blocks on defense.
The Duke basketball social media team first posted the following highlight from his go-go-gadget closeout swat of a 3-point attempt:
And then there was this pin-on-backboard rejection courtesy of the preseason All-ACC First Team selection after sneaking up from behind on the Lions' futile transition attack:
Within a few minutes of returning to the court midway through the first half, Flagg drained a 3-pointer from the top of the key before knocking down a smooth pull-up jumper, drawing a foul, and sinking the and-one free throw.
At least through Cooper Flagg's first handful of minutes wearing a Duke basketball jersey against an opponent, it's safe to say the hype surrounding the long-limbed standout's versatility is nothing short of 100 percent legit.
At the time of this article's publishing, the Blue Devils led the Lions, 45-28, with 5:29 remaining in the half.
