Debut Duke Basketball Starting Lineup, Injury Report Versus Lincoln
The 2024-25 Duke basketball squad is set to face Division II Lincoln (Pa.) Lions in Cameron Indoor Stadium at 1 p.m. ET Saturday (ACC Network Extra).
Ahead of the team's exhibition debut, the official stat broadcast revealed Duke's starting five:
- Sophomore guard Caleb Foster
- Graduate guard Sion James
- Freshman guard/forward Kon Knueppel
- Freshman guard/forward Cooper Flagg
- Junior forward Maliq Brown
Freshman center Patrick Ngongba was the only Duke basketball talent who did not participate in the Blue Devils' warmups on Coach K Court ahead of the contest. The five-star 7-footer out of Paul VI Catholic High School (Va.) is still working his way back to 100 percent after dealing with a foot injury as a senior prep.
Following the meeting with the Lions, whose first-year head coach is former NC State basketball guard and 2003-04 ACC Player of the Year Julius Hodge, the preseason No. 7-ranked Blue Devils will gear up to welcome Duke basketball great Bobby Hurley back to Cameron Indoor Stadium when they battle his Arizona State team in an exhibition bout at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 27 (ACC Network).
The Blue Devils' regular season, Jon Scheyer's third campaign at the helm in Durham, gets underway with a home game against Maine at 7 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 4 (ACC Network).
