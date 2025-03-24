Dangerous Foe Awaits Duke Basketball in New Jersey
Duke basketball is 4-5 against Caleb Love between his stints at UNC and Arizona. The Blue Devils drew closer in those all-time matchups when they tallied a 69-55 road victory over the Wildcats and Love, now in his second year at Arizona following three seasons with the Tar Heels, back on Nov. 22.
Still, the 6-foot-4 guard from St. Louis is famously 1-0 versus the Blue Devils in NCAA Tournament action, as Love delivered 28 points for the Tar Heels and hit the three late to ensure Mike Krzyzewski's legendary coaching career ended at the hands of Duke's archrival at the 2022 Final Four.
Now, though, Duke is set to face Love one final time and with a chance to end his college career. Jon Scheyer's No. 1 seed Blue Devils (33-3) battle the 23-year-old and the No. 4 seed Wildcats (25-12) in the Sweet 16 at 9:39 p.m. ET Thursday.
The Blue Devils punched their ticket to the East Regional semifinals in Newark, N.J., behind junior guard Tyrese Proctor's seven 3-point splashes in an 89-66 win over the No. 9 seed Baylor Bears in Raleigh's Lenovo Center on Sunday. Arizona, enjoying 29 points from Love, advanced via an 87-83 win over the No. 5 seed Oregon Ducks in Seattle on Sunday night.
If Duke basketball survives the Caleb Love threat, the Blue Devils will remain in Newark to face the winner between the No. 2 seed Alabama Crimson Tide and No. 6 seed BYU Cougars in Sunday's Elite Eight action.
