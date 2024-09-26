Another Detail About Duke Basketball Exhibition Versus Arizona State
At 7 p.m. ET on Oct. 27, the 2024-25 Duke basketball team will welcome Blue Devil legend Bobby Hurley and his Arizona State squad to Cameron Indoor Stadium for a preseason showdown that is being tabbed as the inaugural "Brotherhood Run" charity exhibition, with proceeds benefiting Duke's Children Hospital.
And according to the following post from CBS Sports national insider Jon Rothstein on Wednesday, the ACC Network will broadcast the meeting between the Blue Devils and Sun Devils.
"I've always had a ton of respect and admiration for Bobby Hurley," third-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer said after the matchup was formally announced back in August. "He's one of the all-time great players to ever play college basketball, let alone Duke. His 1991 team was the team that won our first national championship, and his 1992 team was the team where I fell in love with Duke and fell in love with college basketball.
"It's an honor to play this game and celebrate Bobby at Duke. It's also a great opportunity for both teams to compete at a high level before the season starts."
The Duke basketball preseason slate tips off with the annual Countdown to Craziness festivities in Cameron Indoor Stadium at 7 p.m. on Oct. 4. Scheyer's Blue Devils then host Division II Lincoln (Pa.) for an exhibition contest in Durham at 1 p.m. on Oct. 19.
Duke's regular season begins with a home game against Maine at 7 p.m. on Nov. 4 (ACC Network).
