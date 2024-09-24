Duke Basketball Gets Cut From Sharpshooter's Recruitment
Last week, Greenfield-Central School (Ind.) senior Braylon Mullins, No. 23 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, called off his early October trip to Durham. The 6-foot-5, 180-pound five-star was slated to be on that official visit with Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils the same weekend as the program's Countdown to Craziness festivities.
So, the canceled visit served as a sign that the Blue Devils had probably fallen out of contention for the athletic sharpshooter.
And on Tuesday, Mullins confirmed as much by cutting his top nine down to three finalists: UNC, UConn, and Indiana. In addition to the Duke basketball recruiters, who entered the fray with an offer back in July, Kentucky, Kansas, Tennessee, Michigan, Alabama, and Purdue failed to survive his second round of cuts.
According to On3's Joe Tipton, Braylon Mullins now plans to pick a winner from those finalists at some point in October.
Meanwhile, Scheyer and his crew continue to hunt their first prize on the 2025 recruiting trail.
Of the 14 prospects in the cycle who have received an offer from the Blue Devils, four of them, including Mullins and another top Indiana prep this week in La Lumiere five-star forward Jalen Haralson, have put out lists that don't include the Duke basketball program.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.