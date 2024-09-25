New Duke Basketball Sniper Torches Nets in Intrasquad Scrimmage
Darren Harris arrived in Durham this summer as the lowest-ranked member of Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer's top-ranked 2024 recruiting haul. But that doesn't mean he wasn't a heralded prep in his own right.
No, the 2023-24 Gatorade Virginia Player of the Year finished No. 39 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite due in large part to his remarkably refined outside shooting stroke.
If the 6-foot-6, 205-pound Harris, a four-star guard/forward out of Herndon, Va., continues to knock down every shot he attempts in intrasquad action, perhaps he'll land a bigger role than many folks were expecting in his rookie campaign.
This week, the Duke basketball social media team posted some clips from the Blue Devils' official practices in the Coach K Center. The headline batch of highlights is of Harris' impressive 8-for-8 mark from 3-point land:
All eight are of the catch-and-shoot variety — demonstrating Harris' ability to come off screens and get in position for a splash — and most include at least one hand in his face.
The other five Duke basketball freshmen include college hoops' No. 1 newcomer in phenom forward Cooper Flagg, plus four more former composite five-star recruits in guard/forward Isaiah Evans, guard/forward Kon Knueppel, center Khaman Maluach, and center Patrick Ngongba II.
Jon Scheyer's third Blue Devil squad begins the season at home against Maine on Nov. 4.
