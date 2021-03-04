Duke Among Top Two NCAA Tournament Favorites?

Twelve percent of fans think Duke will cut down nets

Duke is currently a long shot to be chosen for the NCAA Tournament, but if the Blue Devils get into the Big Dance, look out.

At least that’s the opinion of 1,000 basketball fans surveyed by the gambling site Bookies.com.

According to the study results released this week, Duke is the No. 2 betting favorite. Nearly 12 percent of survey respondents said they thought the Blue Devils would win the national title.

Here are the top 10 choices in the survey:

1. Gonzaga 30.1%

2. Duke 11.6%

3. Baylor 10.7%

4. Villanova 4.4%

5. Michigan 4.3%

6. Ohio State 2.4%

7. Alabama 2.1%

8. Kansas State 1.8%

9. Arizona State 1.8%

10. Michigan State 1.3%

BetOnline’s tournament odds have Duke as a much longer shot. The Blue Devils currently have 66/1 odds of winning, which is tied for No. 21 among contenders, with Colorado, UConn, Louisville, Loyola Chicago, Michigan State, North Carolina and USC.

Duke had 50/1 odds a month ago but has slipped after going 4-4 since the previous odds were posted on Feb. 2.

BetOnline has Duke as the No. 6 contender to win the ACC Tournament next week in Greensboro. The Blue Devils were given 9/1 odds. Here’s a look at the full list of ACC odds

Odds to win ACC Tournament

Florida State 3/1

Virginia 7/2

North Carolina 9/2

Louisville 5/1

Virginia Tech 5/1

Duke 9/1

Georgia Tech 16/1

Clemson 20/1

Pittsburgh 25/1

Syracuse 50/1

Notre Dame 66/1

Miami (FL) 100/1

NC State 100/1

Boston College 200/1

Wake Forest 200/1