Duke at Georgia Tech: Gameday Open Thread

ShawnKrest

Duke plays its second straight ACC road contest and third out of four conference games when the Blue Devils head to Georgia Tech on Wednesday night.

Duke is 13-1, 3-0 in the ACC and riding a seven-game winning streak. The Blue Devils have also won their last 12 over the Yellow Jackets, who are 7-7 this year, 2-2 ACC and coming off a road win at North Carolina.

Duke beat Boston College by 39 and Miami by 33, the first time the Blue Devils have beaten back-to-back ACC foes by 30-plus since 2002.

The Blue Devils, often criticized for playing high-profile games on neutral sites, instead of “true road games,” are 3-0 on the road this year, tied with South Carolina for the best road record among Power Five conference teams and fifth-best in the nation.

Road records

Wright State 5-0

San Diego State 4-0

DePaul 4-0

Gonzaga 4-0

Duke 3-0

South Carolina 3-0

No Power Five team has more road wins than Duke’s three, and only Georgia Tech, Miami, USC and South Carolina can match the Blue Devils. (Expanding the major conferences to include the Big East and AAC would add Houston, SMU and Temple to the list.)

Duke will be without Wendell Moore Jr., who broke a bone in his right hand in Saturday’s win at Miami. He’s out indefinitely and wasn’t scheduled to make the trip to Atlanta.

Georgia Tech has won three of its last five since point guard Jose Alvarado returned from an ankle injury.

We spoke to our sister site at Georgia Tech Maven to get a scouting report on the Yellow Jackets.

Tipoff is set for 9:00pm, and you can catch the game on the ACC Network.

Tipoff is set for 9:00pm, and you can catch the game on the ACC Network.

Basketball

