Duke Basketball: 2025 Mock Draft Includes Six Blue Devils
Two Duke basketball players heard their names at this week's NBA Draft. Jared McCain was first among them, going No. 16 overall to the Philadelphia 76ers, and Kyle Filipowski came off the board two picks into the second round at No. 32 to the Utah Jazz.
They matched the number of Blue Devils drafted last June (Dereck Lively II, Dariq Whitehead) following the debut season of the Jon Scheyer era in Durham.
Looking ahead, if ESPN's first update to its 2025 mock draft since this week's event is any indication, the 2024-25 Duke basketball squad should eclipse the total from the past two years combined. In fact, ESPN is forecasting six drafted Blue Devils between the two rounds, and all but one would be of the early-departure variety, including three one-and-done talents:
- Freshman forward Cooper Flagg at No. 1 overall
- Freshman center Khaman Maluach at No. 6
- Freshman wing Kon Knueppel at No. 17
- Junior guard Tyrese Proctor at No. 28
- Sophomore guard Caleb Foster at No. 39
- Graduate guard Sion James at No. 44
There has never been an NBA Draft featuring six or more Blue Devils.
The Duke basketball record is five. That has happened twice: first in 2017, including a now-NBA champion in Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum, then in 2022, highlighted by the Orlando Magic's No. 1 overall pick in eventual NBA Rookie of the Year and 2024 All-Star forward Paolo Banchero.