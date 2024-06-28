Former Duke Basketball Captain Part of Trade in NBA
Wendell Moore Jr. has spent most of his first two years in the league either at the end of the bench or developing his game in the G League. But consider that the former three-year Duke basketball guard and one-time Final Four participant played for a budding franchise in the Minnesota Timberwolves, who earned a No. 3 seed in the NBA Playoffs before reaching the Western Conference Finals this past season.
Now, it looks as though the 22-year-old Moore will be on a squad that figures to have considerably weaker competition for minutes.
Before the second round of the NBA Draft tipped off on Thursday afternoon, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that Moore is heading to the Eastern Conference cellar dweller Detroit Pistons as part of a trade.
As Hoops Rumors' Arthur Hill explained, in what appears to be a move to unload Moore's contract for next season, the Timberwolves sent the 6-foot-5, 215-pound deep reserve and their eventual No. 37 overall draft pick (Bobi Klintman) to the Pistons in exchange for Detroit's No. 53 overall draft pick (Cam Spencer, reportedly traded to the Memphis Grizzlies).
After hearing his name No. 26 overall at the 2022 NBA Draft, Wendell Moore Jr. saw action in 29 games as a rookie in Minnesota, averaging 1.4 points in only 5.3 minutes per contest. And those numbers are bigger than his second-year averages: 0.7 points and 3.0 minutes across only 25 outings.
As things stand, the Charlotte native is the only Duke basketball talent on tap for the 2024-25 Detroit Pistons.