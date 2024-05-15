Duke Basketball Alum Out of NBA, Heading to Australia
Surprising to many, Duke basketball product Jack White has played 21 NBA games in his pro career since going undrafted following his four seasons in Durham. On a two-way contract with the eventual 2022-23 NBA champion Denver Nuggets, the 6-foot-7 forward saw action in 17 contests, and he came off the bench in four April outings for the 2023-24 Memphis Grizzlies while on a 10-day deal.
While it's not entirely out of the question that the 26-year-old Australian could one day return to the NBA and again serve admirably as a positive-minded deep reserve, White is now set to take his talents back to his home country.
On Wednesday, Melbourne United of Australia's NBL announced its signing of the former two-year Boomers weapon to a two-year contract.
The season before making his improbable leap to the NBA, Jack White averaged 9.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 23.4 minutes across his 23 appearances for Melbourne United.
As a Blue Devil under now-retired Duke basketball legend Mike Krzyzewski, White never put up lofty numbers. However, he was a two-year captain. Plus, his career-highs of 4.1 points and 4.7 boards as a junior in Durham coincided with the one-and-done campaigns of Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett, and Cam Reddish in the program's thrill-a-minute 2018-19 campaign.
He averaged over 15 minutes per game again as senior, even drawing seven starts alongside one-and-done big man Vernon Carey Jr. in the frontcourt.
