Duke Lands Transfer Portal Quarterback

Duke and head coach Manny Diaz have been active during the first few days of the 2026 college football transfer portal window, working to address the roster’s most pressing needs heading into 2026.

The Blue Devils have already secured commitments from several talented prospects, most recently landing a North Alabama quarterback transfer who should add much-needed depth to Duke’s quarterback room.

North Alabama Quarterback Transfer Commits to Duke

On Wednesday afternoon, Duke secured a commitment from Ari Patu, a North Alabama quarterback transfer. Patu took to social media to share the news, posting a commitment graphic on X.

Patu is originally from Folsom, California, and was a three-star recruit in the 2021 class. He received offers from several Division I programs and ultimately committed to and signed with Stanford.

He spent three seasons at Stanford but didn’t see significant playing time and entered the portal at the end of the 2023 season. He transferred to Northern Alabama, where he was named the starter, but suffered a season-ending injury just three games into his 2024 campaign.

Nov 5, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal quarterback Ari Patu (11) prepares to hand off the football during the fourth quarter against the Utah Utes at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

In 2025, Patu started five games, completing 48 passes for 517 yards, five touchdowns, and four interceptions, while adding 133 yards and a score on the ground. He doesn’t hold a transfer rating from 247Sports or Rivals, and he will have one year of eligibility remaining at Duke.

Shortly after the 2025 season came to an end, Duke heard the news that star quarterback Darian Mensah would be returning to Durham for another year, giving the Blue Devils an elite starter heading into 2026.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) celebrates after the Blue Devils score a touchdown in overtime during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

However, with Henry Belin IV entering the portal and the rest of Duke’s quarter room composed of young, unproven players, the Blue Devils desperately needed depth at the position.

While Patu won’t ever be a starter for Duke and likely won’t play a significant role in the Blue Devils’ offense in 2026, he is a veteran player who has seen a lot of college football and will ultimately contribute to the team’s offensive success next season.

Nov 19, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Duke Blue Devils helmets on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

With the addition of Patu, the Blue Devils now have seven confirmed commits in their 2026 portal class, which currently ranks 44th in the country according to 247Sports.

Although Patu isn’t the flashiest transfer portal addition and isn’t someone who fans are going to be too excited about, he’s a much-needed pick-up for Duke and is someone who should be able to make a pretty big impact during his one year in Durham.

As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE.