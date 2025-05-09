Duke Basketball Among Most Active in One Five-Star Sweepstakes
Paul VI Catholic High School (Va.) guard Jordan Smith Jr. has already checked out the Duke basketball program once, as the 6-foot-2, 200-pound five-star visited the campus alongside another 2026 guard, St. John Bosco High School (Calif.) five-star Brandon McCoy Jr., back in early November.
And according to Smith, who stars for a school that has produced four Duke basketball players this decade, Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils remain among the recruiters he hears from the most. He received an offer out of Durham back in July, becoming one of the program's first full-fledged targets in the 2026 cycle.
"Right now, I have no visits planned, but I'm going to start asking coaches when it's a good time to come back for officials," Smith explained to 247Sports' Dushawn London this week. "Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Georgetown, Duke, and Syracuse are some of the schools recruiting me the hardest right now."
London noted that Kentucky is the only staff that has conducted an in-home visit with Smith, whose "recruitment remains open and in its early stages."
Jordan Smith Jr. currently ranks No. 4 overall, No. 1 among shooting guards, and No. 1 in Virginia on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.