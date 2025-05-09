Expert Expects Duke Basketball Transfer Pledge to Go NBA Route Instead
Based on Cedric Coward's undeniable rising stock in the eyes of NBA Draft experts, it's now fair to question whether the Duke basketball program made a mistake pursuing the Washington State transfer forward in the first place.
Coward, a 6-foot-6 explosive wing who ranks No. 13 overall in the 247Sports Transfer Rankings and committed to Jon Scheyer's Blue Devils in late April, remains Duke's only portal commit with the proven ability to contribute right away in Durham should he withdraw his name as an early NBA Draft entrant by the May 28 deadline.
Plus, there are now few transfers on Coward's level up for grabs.
Meanwhile, as insider Zach Lowe noted on The Zach Lowe Show this week, whispers from folks in NBA front offices suggest Coward is now all but a lock to hear his name in the first round if he decides to effectively back out of his Duke basketball pledge by staying put in the 2025 NBA Draft.
"They're all gonna be mad that I say the name because they all think they're the only ones on it," Lowe commented about his recent talks with franchise decision-makers regarding Coward's potential, "and they're not...Cedric Coward, if all of these scouts are on him like this...I think he's gonna be picked higher than [No. 29] just based on my conversations."
As a senior last season, his first at Washington State after developing into a top-shelf force across two campaigns at Eastern Washington, averaged 17.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.7 blocks. However, he did so across only six outings due to injury.
Sure, the projected 2025-26 Duke basketball roster includes others with star potential, namely incoming five-star freshman forward Cameron Boozer. But as things stand, the collection doesn't feature a single player who averaged over seven points per game in college last season, a clear concern to folks in the national media.
