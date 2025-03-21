Duke Basketball Announces Starting Lineup Against Mountaineers
The No. 1 seed Duke basketball team (31-3) faces the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (23-12) as part of the NCAA Tournament East Regional Round of 64 in Raleigh's Lenovo Center at 2:50 p.m. ET Friday (CBS).
Duke, enjoying the return of freshman guard/forward Cooper Flagg from the left sprained ankle he sustained just over a week ago at the ACC Tournament, will roll out the starting lineup that has been on the floor for 24 tipoffs this season (23-1 in those games):
1. Graduate guard Sion James
2. Junior guard Tyrese Proctor
3. Freshman guard/forward Kon Knueppel
4. Freshman guard/forward Cooper Flagg
5. Freshman center Khaman Maluach
If the Blue Devils prevail over the Mountaineers, they'll square off against either the No. 8 seed Mississippi State Bulldogs (21-12) or No. 9 seed Baylor Bears (19-14) in the Round of 32 on Sunday.
At the time of this article's publishing, Baylor leads Mississippi State, 37-32, at halftime of the first game in Raleigh.
Making its 47th March Madness appearance, Duke basketball boasts a 34-6 record across its all-time NCAA Tournament contests in North Carolina. However, the Blue Devils are only 12-9 in the Lenovo Center.
