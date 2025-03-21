Blue Devil Country

Duke Basketball Announces Starting Lineup Against Mountaineers

Not only is Cooper Flagg active for the NCAA Tournament, but the freshman star is also back in the staring five.

Matt Giles

The No. 1 seed Duke basketball team (31-3) faces the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (23-12) as part of the NCAA Tournament East Regional Round of 64 in Raleigh's Lenovo Center at 2:50 p.m. ET Friday (CBS).

Duke, enjoying the return of freshman guard/forward Cooper Flagg from the left sprained ankle he sustained just over a week ago at the ACC Tournament, will roll out the starting lineup that has been on the floor for 24 tipoffs this season (23-1 in those games):

1. Graduate guard Sion James

2. Junior guard Tyrese Proctor

3. Freshman guard/forward Kon Knueppel

4. Freshman guard/forward Cooper Flagg

5. Freshman center Khaman Maluach

If the Blue Devils prevail over the Mountaineers, they'll square off against either the No. 8 seed Mississippi State Bulldogs (21-12) or No. 9 seed Baylor Bears (19-14) in the Round of 32 on Sunday.

At the time of this article's publishing, Baylor leads Mississippi State, 37-32, at halftime of the first game in Raleigh.

Making its 47th March Madness appearance, Duke basketball boasts a 34-6 record across its all-time NCAA Tournament contests in North Carolina. However, the Blue Devils are only 12-9 in the Lenovo Center.

