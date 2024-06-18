Duke Basketball Announces Towering Team's Arrival in Durham
If recent years are any indication, the Duke basketball social media team will soon begin posting highlights of on-court workouts from the program's practice facility. Eventually, there should be clips of five-on-five intrasquad scrimmages from Coach K Court in Cameron Indoor Stadium.
For now, though, Duke basketball fans must settle for a few teaser photos of Jon Scheyer's players getting better acquainted with one another in the gym.
Via the following post on Tuesday evening, the program revealed that all of the 2024-25 Blue Devils have officially arrived:
Granted, all except freshman center Patrick Ngongba II, busy at the time getting ready to win gold with the USA Basketball U18 National Team at the FIBA U18 AmeriCup in Buenos Aires, were in Durham for K Academy earlier this month. But even Ngongba is on hand now, as the Blue Devils finally get a chance to begin preparing for next season on a regular basis together.
Scheyer's third roster as head coach features the nation's No. 1 recruiting class, four transfer additions, and two returning weapons with starting experience in sophomore guard Caleb Foster and junior guard Tyrese Proctor.
Not counting graduate guard Spencer Hubbard, who was a walk-on before earning a scholarship last season, every piece to the 2024-25 Duke basketball roster is listed at 6-foot-5 or taller. The top-shelf bunch includes the top-ranked rookie in the country in ridiculously long-limbed forward Cooper Flagg and a 7-foot-2, 250-pound projected starter enjoying a 9-foot-8 standing reach in freshman center Khaman Maluach.
In other words, whenever the scrimmage highlights first pop up on social media, expect to see a ton of alley-oop tosses flushed by giants.
