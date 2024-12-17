Ex-Duke Basketball Big Man Christian Reeves Now Enjoying Bigger Role
Clemson head coach Brad Brownell employs a double-digit rotation, albeit with a few guys seeing just a handful of minutes or less in tightly contested games. One of those reserves receiving at least some playing time in every outing thus far for the No. 25-ranked Tigers (9-2, 1-0 ACC) is former two-year Duke basketball player Christian Reeves.
ALSO READ: What Jon Scheyer Did the Last Time Duke Played George Mason
The 7-foot-2, 253-pound redshirt sophomore, one of seven 2024-25 Blue Devils who entered the transfer portal in the spring and one of four who remained in the ACC, chips in by providing a breather or two per game for Clemson's formidable pair of frontcourt starters in seniors Ian Schieffelin and Viktor Lakhin.
Granted, Reeves is averaging only 1.5 points and 1.5 rebounds in 5.8 minutes per contest, not much of a bump from his playing time in 14 appearances across two seasons in Durham. However, at Duke, where the former three-star prep from Charlotte, N.C., missed most of his sophomore campaign with an ankle injury, the bulk of his minutes was of the mop-up variety late in lopsided Blue Devil victories.
With the Tigers, his playing time is undoubtedly a bit more meaningful.
In this week's AP Top 25 Poll, Clemson and the No. 5 Duke Blue Devils (8-2, 1-0 ACC) are the only two ranked squads from the conference.
They'll square off once in the regular season when Jon Scheyer's third Duke basketball squad travels to face Christian Reeves and Brad Brownell's 15th batch of Tigers in Littlejohn Coliseum on Saturday, Feb. 8, at 6 p.m. ET (ESPN).
ALSO READ: Fellow Blueblood Leapfrogs Blue Devil in Latest Poll
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more updates on former Duke basketball talents and other Blue Devil news.