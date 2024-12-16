Fellow Blueblood Leapfrogs Duke Basketball in Latest Poll
Voters didn't exactly snub the Duke basketball team by giving the Kentucky Wildcats (10-1, 0-0 SEC) the nod at No. 4 while dropping the Blue Devils (8-2, 1-0 ACC) one notch to No. 5 in the updated Associated Press Top 25 Poll released on Monday.
ALSO READ: Duke's Boozer Twins Set to Battle Kentucky Signee
After all, Jon Scheyer and his Blue Devils, still No. 3 in the NCAA NET Rankings, lost to Mark Pope's Wildcats (No. 7 NET) in the Champions Classic on Nov. 12. Plus, Kentucky went 2-0 last week, including a home win over in-state rival Louisville, and all Duke did was defeat Incarnate Word in Durham.
The Blue Devils remain higher than their preseason No. 7 ranking.
And they are almost all alone among ACC teams in the latest AP Top 25, as the Clemson Tigers (9-2, 1-0 ACC) now check in at No. 25 as the only other ranked squad from the conference. Two more at least received some votes in the Pitt Panthers (9-2, 1-0 ACC) and UNC Tar Heels (6-4, 1-0 ACC).
Duke basketball has two outings on its slate this week: at home versus the George Mason Patriots (7-3, 0-0 Atlantic 10) at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday (ACC Network) and on the road versus the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-6, 0-1 ACC) at noon ET Saturday (ACC Network).
ALSO READ: Duke Champ Jahlil Okafor Too Gifted for G League
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.