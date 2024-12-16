Blue Devil Country

Fellow Blueblood Leapfrogs Duke Basketball in Latest Poll

Last week's Duke basketball victory resulted in a one-spot ranking drop.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball
Duke basketball / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

Voters didn't exactly snub the Duke basketball team by giving the Kentucky Wildcats (10-1, 0-0 SEC) the nod at No. 4 while dropping the Blue Devils (8-2, 1-0 ACC) one notch to No. 5 in the updated Associated Press Top 25 Poll released on Monday.

ALSO READ: Duke's Boozer Twins Set to Battle Kentucky Signee

After all, Jon Scheyer and his Blue Devils, still No. 3 in the NCAA NET Rankings, lost to Mark Pope's Wildcats (No. 7 NET) in the Champions Classic on Nov. 12. Plus, Kentucky went 2-0 last week, including a home win over in-state rival Louisville, and all Duke did was defeat Incarnate Word in Durham.

The Blue Devils remain higher than their preseason No. 7 ranking.

And they are almost all alone among ACC teams in the latest AP Top 25, as the Clemson Tigers (9-2, 1-0 ACC) now check in at No. 25 as the only other ranked squad from the conference. Two more at least received some votes in the Pitt Panthers (9-2, 1-0 ACC) and UNC Tar Heels (6-4, 1-0 ACC).

Duke basketball has two outings on its slate this week: at home versus the George Mason Patriots (7-3, 0-0 Atlantic 10) at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday (ACC Network) and on the road versus the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-6, 0-1 ACC) at noon ET Saturday (ACC Network).

ALSO READ: Duke Champ Jahlil Okafor Too Gifted for G League

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball