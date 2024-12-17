What Jon Scheyer Did the Last Time Duke Basketball Played George Mason
Dec. 9, 2006, was the last time Duke basketball welcomed the George Mason Patriots to Cameron Indoor Stadium. A 19-year-old freshman guard named Jon Scheyer was one of only two double-digit scorers for Mike Krzyzewski's No. 7-ranked Blue Devils as they improved to 9-1 overall and 3-0 in the programs' all-time series via a 69-53 win.
Scheyer delivered 18 points, his highest total at that early juncture in his storied Duke basketball career as a 2,000-point scorer and 2010 national champ, exhibiting his silky shooting to the tune of a 6-for-12 clip from the field, including 4-for-7 beyond the arc, while knocking down two of his three attempts at the charity stripe. He added two rebounds, six assists (another career high at the time), and one steal across 33 minutes as a starter.
Then-junior guard DeMarcus Nelson led the way for Duke with 24 points.
And those Blue Devils extended their winning streak to five games.
Fourteen years and eight days later, at least in some respects not all that much has changed as the 37-year-old Scheyer gets his third Duke basketball team ready to host the Patriots (7-3, 0-0 Atlantic 10) on Coach K Court at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday (ACC Network).
Duke ranks No. 5 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll. The Blue Devils (8-2, 1-0 ACC) are looking to tally their fifth straight victory.
Moreover, as was true for the 2006-07 Blue Devils who squared off against the George Mason Patriots in December, Jon Scheyer and Duke once again have a shot at notching a squad's ninth overall win.
Sometimes, life comes full circle.
