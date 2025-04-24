Duke Basketball: Big-Time Defender Determined to Run It Back
Assuming first-year Duke basketball forward Maliq Brown doesn't encounter any significant setbacks stemming from the dislocated shoulder he sustained late in the 2024-25 regular season, there's reason to believe the 6-foot-9, 222-pounder from Culpeper, Va., will be a 2025-26 Duke basketball starter and among the frontrunners to win ACC Defensive Player of the Year.
ALSO READ: Duke Announces Return of Five-Star Center Patrick Ngongba II
As of Wednesday, at least one thing's for sure: Maliq Brown, who transferred to Duke last year following two years as an elite defensive force for the Syracuse Orange, is set to run it back as a second-year Blue Devil.
The official Duke basketball social media accounts revealed the "BIG LIQ NEWS" via the following post:
And later in the day, Duke teased the 2025-26 Blue Devils' probable starting frontcourt by posting a picture of Maliq Brown and sophomore-to-be center Patrick Ngongba II after also announcing the latter's confirmed return for what will be Jon Scheyer's fourth season at the helm in Durham.
Across 26 games in his junior campaign, somewhat limited due to injuries, Brown averaged 2.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.3 steals in 15.8 minutes off the bench per outing.
Brown, a 2023-24 ACC All-Defensive Team selection at Syracuse but snubbed by the conference voters for that distinction last go-round, paced the 35-4 Blue Devils with his season average of 3.2 steals per 40 minutes of action.
Duke basketball, likely to begin the season ranked inside the top 10, pulled off what is a rare feat nowadays by not losing a single scholarship player to this year's transfer portal, which officially closed its entry door on Tuesday night.
ALSO READ: Blue Devil Reserve Cameron Sheffield Confirms 2025-26 Plans
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.