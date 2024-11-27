Duke Basketball: 'No Bigger Winner' Than One Future Blue Devil
Columbus High School (Fla.) senior sensation Cameron Boozer highlights Jon Scheyer's individual previews of the four early 2025 Duke basketball signees, who inked their scholarship agreements with the Blue Devils during this month's signing period and now officially comprise the nation's top-ranked haul.
"It's an honor to welcome Cam Boozer to The Brotherhood," Scheyer said about the 6-foot-9, 245-pound five-star forward, son of 2001 Duke basketball national champion Carlos Boozer and twin brother of a fellow Blue Devil prize in five-star guard Cayden Boozer. "Cam is a really special talent. And in high school basketball, there hasn't been a bigger winner than him.
"You know, he's a guy who can do so many different things on the floor. But nothing that he does is greater than just winning and competing. And there's never been a time I've seen him not play hard, not compete. He's the ultimate teammate. He makes everybody on the floor better with his passing, his ability to penetrate and kick, and his ability to score from, really, anywhere on the floor.
"And so, his feel for the game, combined with his talent and his size, is what you look for in a modern-day NBA player. And we couldn't be more excited to get him here and work with him — and to grow with Cam — because he's all about the right things.
"And him, his family, we're fired up ready to go."
Cameron Boozer, committed to the Duke basketball program since early October, stacks up at No. 2 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite. Starring alongside his brother, the 17-year-old is a three-time Peach Jam champion, three-time state champion, two-time USA Basketball gold medalist, one-time FIBA U17 World Cup MVP, two-time Florida Mr. Basketball, and one-time Gatorade National Player of the Year.
