Duke Basketball One-And-Done Powers Mavs as NBA's Mr. Fourth Quarter
LeBron James' career average of 7.4 points per fourth quarter ranks No. 1 in NBA history. But if only counting 2010-11 Duke basketball guard Kyrie Irving's time in a Dallas Mavericks jersey, the 32-year-old's mark would be the all-time highest, MavsMuse pointed out following the Mavs' 129-119 road win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night.
Against the Hawks, the third-year Dallas star delivered 22 of his game-high 32 points in the second half alone, including 16 across the final 12 minutes, as he and his teammates answered a 67-61 halftime deficit with a 68-52 advantage after the break. Irving is now averaging 7.6 points per fourth quarter as a Maverick.
Irving shot 11-for-28 from the field, 6-for-13 beyond the arc, and 4-for-4 at the line in the victory, adding seven rebounds and a team-high six assists in his game-high 41 minutes on the floor.
Through his 17 appearances across Dallas' 10-8 start, the eight-time NBA All-Star and 2011 No. 1 overall draft pick is averaging 24.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 1.1 steals while shooting a career-high 51.2 percent overall and 47.7 percent from downtown.
As for the Dallas Mavericks' other former Duke basketball one-and-done, 20-year-old center Dereck Lively II joined Irving in the starting lineup on Monday night but played only 11 minutes, tallying two points, four boards, two dimes, and two blocks.
The Atlanta Hawks (7-11), coached by late-1980s Duke basketball guard and 1990s Blue Devil assistant Quin Snyder, saw a team-high 28 points and 11 rebounds from their surging Duke basketball one-and-done product in 22-year-old forward and double-double machine Jalen Johnson.
