Future Duke Basketball Backcourt Includes 'Incredibly Unselfish' Gem
In early October, Columbus High School (Fla.) senior Cayden Boozer and twin brother Cameron Boozer, sons of Duke basketball legend Carlos Boozer, sparked what has grown into Jon Scheyer's third top-ranked Blue Devil recruiting haul in his four cycles calling all the shots. And they inked their scholarship agreements on the second day of this month's early signing period.
The early decision of Cayden Boozer is no surprise, of course, given his Duke basketball genes and the fact that the 6-foot-4, 205-pound five-star guard excels as an initiator in making big things happen on the court.
"What I love most about Cayden is his competitive spirit," Scheyer explained in his first public comments about the 17-year-old savvy playmaker, who has helped fuel three straight state championships and a three-year sweep of Peach Jam titles across three age groups, not to mention a pair of gold medals with USA Basketball. "He takes his game to another level when it means the most. Championship games, the biggest stage, that's where we've seen him at his best.
"He's a guy that does whatever it takes to win. He's an incredibly unselfish, pass-first point guard and a really good, versatile defender."
Cayden Boozer, one of four top-30 prospects comprising the early 2025 Blue Devil recruiting collection but the only full-time backcourt player in the bunch, checks in at No. 23 overall, No. 4 among point guards, and No. 4 in Florida on the 247Sports 2025 Composite.
