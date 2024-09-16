Boozer Twins Combine for 72 Points Against Ex-Duke Basketball Target
In the title bout of the AVANCE at L'ATTITUDE Basketball Classic in San Diego on Sunday, longtime Duke basketball offer holders Cameron Boozer and Cayden Boozer squared off against former Blue Devil target AJ Dybantsa. The Boozer twins and their Columbus High School (Fla.) team prevailed, 95-76, over Dybantsa's Utah Prep squad.
Dybantsa, a 6-foot-9, 210-pound phenom forward who sits atop the 247Sports 2025 Composite and did not include Duke among the top seven he named back in early August, finished the contest with a game-high 42 points.
But five-star forward Cameron Boozer, sitting one spot below Dybantsa at No. 2 overall among the nation's high school seniors, poured in 42 points, shooting 15-for-23 from the field and 11-for-15 at the charity stripe. The 6-foot-9, 235-pound advanced talent added 15 rebounds, five assists, and five blocks without tallying a single turnover.
Cameron Boozer, who is the son of 2001 Duke basketball national champion Carlos Boozer and is named after the Blue Devils' Cameron Indoor Stadium, played all 32 minutes, committing only one foul while drawing nine from Utah Prep en route to snagging tournament MVP honors.
As for five-star guard Cayden Boozer, who recently saw his composite ranking drop a few notches to No. 21 overall, the 6-foot-4, 205-pound backcourt maestro delivered 30 points, three boards, nine dimes, two steals, and only two turnovers across his 32 minutes on the floor. He shot 10-for-21 from the field, 3-for-10 beyond the arc, and 7-for-8 at the line.
A few weeks ago, both Boozer brothers visited the Duke basketball program for the second time in their recruitments. Jon Scheyer and his staff then traveled to Columbus High School to check in on them last week.
Although neither has advertised a decision date, recent chatter suggest each of the coveted Boozer twins could choose a winner between presumed favorites Duke, Miami, and Florida in the coming weeks.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.