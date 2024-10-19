Duke Basketball Freshman Catches Fire From Downtown in Cameron
The first half of the Duke basketball team's Saturday afternoon home exhibition opener against the Division II Lincoln (Pa.) Lions featured captivating performances by the only two rookies in the 2024-25 Blue Devils' debut starting five: Maine phenom Cooper Flagg and Wisconsin product Kon Knueppel.
While it was Flagg's smooth playmaking and next-level defensive prowess that thrilled the Cameron Crazies, Knueppel made his mark by torching nets from the 3-point line.
RELATED: Top-Ranked Duke Rookie Delivers Two Crazy Blocks in Exhibition
Knueppel, a 6-foot-7, 217-pound guard/forward who arrived in Durham over the summer at No. 18 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite and is a projected one-and-done first-rounder in the eyes of several NBA mock drafts, finished 5-for-7 beyond the arc in the first half alone.
His 15 points in the first half tied junior guard Tyrese Proctor for the most from anyone on the floor before the break. Plus, Knueppel chipped in three rebounds and two assists across his 18 minutes in the half.
Entering the locker room, Duke basketball enjoyed a 56-34 lead over the Lions and their first-year head coach in early-2000s NC State basketball star Julius Hodge.
Next up for the Blue Devils is another exhibition contest in Durham, this time against early 1990s Duke basketball legend Bobby Hurley and his Arizona State Sun Devils at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 27 (ACC Network).
Their regular season tips off eight days later when Duke basketball hosts Maine at 7 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 4 (ACC Network).
ALSO READ: Debut Duke Starting Lineup, Injury Report Versus Lincoln
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.