Duke Basketball Campaigns for More Cooper Flagg ACC Hardware

The projected No. 1 overall draft pick has been as close to flawless as anyone could ever expect from a Duke basketball freshman.

Cooper Flagg has already become the ACC Rookie of the Week four times, accounting for half of the honors in that category this season. But the Duke basketball phenom forward has been ACC Player of the Week only once, and the last such occurrence was way back in late November.

According to the Duke basketball social media team, it's now time for the conference to name the 6-foot-9, 205-pound Maine native its top performer once again. Of course, that would also have to push his ACC Rookie of the Week clip to 5-for-9.

As noted above the following posted Cooper Flagg highlights of the week courtesy of the Blue Devils' official account, between blowout wins over Virginia Tech and SMU, the 18-year-old totaled 48 points, 14 rebounds, nine assists, five steals, and three blocks while shooting 16-for-26 from the field, 4-for-6 beyond the arc, and 12-for-12 at the charity stripe across his 62 minutes on the floor.

In other words, Flagg is more than deserving of both weekly awards when the conference reveals the voters' selections on Monday afternoon.

He's now averaging 17.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1.3 blocks, shooting 44.7 percent from the field, 30.0 percent from three, and 78.7 percent at the foul line.

Flagg and the Blue Devils (12-2, 4-0 ACC), aiming to have head coach Jon Scheyer back in action following his one-game absence due to illness, hope to extend their winning streak to nine outings when they host the Pitt Panthers (12-2, 3-0 ACC) in Cameron Indoor Stadium at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday (ESPN).

