Duke Basketball Signee Defeats Future Tar Heel En Route to MVP
Five-star Duke basketball recruiting prize Nikolas Khamenia and his Harvard-Westlake School (Calif.) Wolverines won three games in as many days to capture the prestigious Nike Tournament of Champions Hoophall West crown at Highland High School in Arizona on Saturday night. And Khamenia took home the MVP hardware, as his squad improved to 18-1 this season.
ALSO READ: Streaking Blue Devil Squad Sure Likes to Share
Khamenia and the Wolverines cemented their prowess on the national stage with a 58-44 victory over De La Salle High School (Calif.) in the title bout. The future Blue Devil, one of four five-star early Duke basketball signees in the 2025 recruiting cycle, finished the contest with 14 points, five rebounds, and six assists.
In the semifinals on Friday night, Harvard-Westlake tallied a 66-63 win over Gonzaga College High School (D.C.), featuring a 2025 UNC basketball signee in four-star guard Derek Dixon. One night earlier, Khamenia & Co. advanced via a 57-54 victory over the No. 1 team in Arizona, Perry High School, featuring five-star forward and former Duke basketball target Koa Peat.
The 6-foot-8, 215-pound Nikolas Khamenia ranks No. 25 overall, No. 5 among power forwards, and No. 4 in California on the 247Sports 2025 Composite.
"Nik is an incredible addition to our program," third-year Blue Devil head coach Jon Scheyer noted about Khamenia after he put his commitment in ink back in November. "Nik is one of the toughest, most competitive players in the country. He's an incredible connector, has the feel and understanding of what it takes to win at every level, and has the competitive spirit to do whatever's required of him.
"I've been blown away by Nik's skillset — he can shoot, handle, he's a high-level passer, and he can defend multiple positions. We can't wait to welcome him to our program."
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.