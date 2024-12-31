Duke Basketball Champ Outduels NC State Great in New York
At this point, it's almost comical that a franchise hasn't given Duke basketball product Jahlil Okafor another NBA opportunity.
On Monday night, the 6-foot-10, 270-pound Chicago native, now in the G League and three-plus years removed from his last NBA appearance, recorded a career-high 38 points for the Indiana Mad Ants in a 127-124 road win over the Westchester Knicks. His effort, including a blistering 18-for-21 shooting clip from the field, was enough to combat a 30-point outing by the home team's top weapon in former NC State basketball standout TJ Warren.
Okafor added six rebounds, two assists, and one steal in the contest.
The 29-year-old, who came off the board No. 3 overall at the 2015 NBA Draft following his one-and-done season as a Duke basketball national champion, is now averaging 19.1 points and 8.8 rebounds across 18 games with the Mad Ants. He's shooting 67.3 percent from the field and 78.7 percent at the charity stripe.
Reacting to Jahlil Okafor's latest performance, the official Duke basketball account posted the following message on Tuesday morning: "League him asap."
Between his 247 NBA outings spanning four franchises from 2015-21, Okafor averaged 10.4 points and 4.7 rebounds.
As a Blue Devil, he became the ACC Rookie of the Year, ACC Player of the Year, and a consensus First Team All-American.
