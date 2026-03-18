Star Sophomore is X-Factor For Blue Devils in March
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After being limited to a role player as a freshman, Isaiah Evans has taken a significant step forward this season for the Duke Blue Devils.
Evans entered college as a highly sought-after recruit out of Huntersville, NC. He was ranked No. 15 overall in the 2024 recruiting class and committed to Duke as part of a top-ranked class that included Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel, both of whom departed after their freshman seasons.
Evans Waited His Turn
During his freshman year, Evans played in 36 games and averaged 13 minutes per game. He showed flashes of elite shooting ability, connecting on 41 percent of his three-point attempts on four attempts per game. He also averaged 6.8 points per game on 43 percent shooting from the field.
Entering this season, Evans was viewed as a player capable of making a major leap and potentially becoming a high first-round NBA Draft pick.
While he has had some inconsistent performances, Evans has also delivered standout games. In Duke’s road win against Pittsburgh in February, he led the team with 21 points on 8 of 10 shooting from the field and 5 of 6 from three-point range.
This season, Evans has become a strong complementary option alongside freshman star Cameron Boozer. He is averaging 14.9 points per game, which ranks second on the team, while shooting 42 percent from the field and 36 percent from three-point range. Although his shooting percentages have dipped slightly, his increased role is reflected in his 27 minutes per game.
Isiah Evans in March Madness
Now, Evans will play an even larger role as Duke begins the NCAA Tournament against the Siena Saints.
Evans enters the tournament with momentum after strong performances in the ACC Tournament. He scored a career-high 32 points against Florida State in the quarterfinals and followed that with 20 points against Virginia in the championship game.
Duke will be without key contributors Caleb Foster and Patrick Ngongba due to injuries. According to ESPN reporter Pete Thamel, Foster’s chances of returning are minimal.
With a shorter rotation, opposing defenses will likely focus on limiting Boozer and forcing other players to step up. That places additional responsibility on Evans to produce offensively and provide consistent scoring.
Isaiah Evans has already shown significant growth from his freshman to sophomore season, and his recent performances suggest he is ready for an even bigger stage. With Duke dealing with injuries and increased defensive attention on Cameron Boozer, Evans could be the difference maker in the Blue Devils’ tournament run.
If he can maintain his scoring and efficiency, Evans gives Duke another dynamic weapon and strengthens its chances of making a deep run in March Madness.
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Luke Joseph is a graduate of Michigan State University with a degree in journalism. Drawing on his extensive knowledge of sports and commitment to storytelling, he serves as a general sports reporter On SI, covering the NFL and college athletics with insight and expertise.