Star Sophomore is X-Factor For Blue Devils in March

After being limited to a role player as a freshman, Isaiah Evans has taken a significant step forward this season for the Duke Blue Devils.

Evans entered college as a highly sought-after recruit out of Huntersville, NC. He was ranked No. 15 overall in the 2024 recruiting class and committed to Duke as part of a top-ranked class that included Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel, both of whom departed after their freshman seasons.

Evans Waited His Turn

Mar 14, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) shoots the ball against the Virginia Cavaliers during the men's ACC Conference Tournament Championship at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

During his freshman year, Evans played in 36 games and averaged 13 minutes per game. He showed flashes of elite shooting ability, connecting on 41 percent of his three-point attempts on four attempts per game. He also averaged 6.8 points per game on 43 percent shooting from the field.

Entering this season, Evans was viewed as a player capable of making a major leap and potentially becoming a high first-round NBA Draft pick.

Mar 14, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) reacts in the first half during the men's ACC Conference Tournament Championship at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

While he has had some inconsistent performances, Evans has also delivered standout games. In Duke’s road win against Pittsburgh in February, he led the team with 21 points on 8 of 10 shooting from the field and 5 of 6 from three-point range.

This season, Evans has become a strong complementary option alongside freshman star Cameron Boozer. He is averaging 14.9 points per game, which ranks second on the team, while shooting 42 percent from the field and 36 percent from three-point range. Although his shooting percentages have dipped slightly, his increased role is reflected in his 27 minutes per game.

Mar 13, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) brings the ball up court during the first half against the Clemson Tigers at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Isiah Evans in March Madness

Now, Evans will play an even larger role as Duke begins the NCAA Tournament against the Siena Saints.

Evans enters the tournament with momentum after strong performances in the ACC Tournament. He scored a career-high 32 points against Florida State in the quarterfinals and followed that with 20 points against Virginia in the championship game.

Feb 16, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) reacts during the during the second half after scoring against the Syracuse Orange at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Duke will be without key contributors Caleb Foster and Patrick Ngongba due to injuries. According to ESPN reporter Pete Thamel , Foster’s chances of returning are minimal.

With a shorter rotation , opposing defenses will likely focus on limiting Boozer and forcing other players to step up. That places additional responsibility on Evans to produce offensively and provide consistent scoring.

Jan 10, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Isaiah Evans (3)n reacts after hitting a three-pointer during the second half against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Isaiah Evans has already shown significant growth from his freshman to sophomore season, and his recent performances suggest he is ready for an even bigger stage. With Duke dealing with injuries and increased defensive attention on Cameron Boozer, Evans could be the difference maker in the Blue Devils’ tournament run.

If he can maintain his scoring and efficiency, Evans gives Duke another dynamic weapon and strengthens its chances of making a deep run in March Madness.