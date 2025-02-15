Duke Basketball Champ Records First NBA Action in Four Years
Prior to this week, the last time Duke basketball product Jahlil Okafor played in an NBA game, Mike Krzyzewski was still just over two weeks from pre-announcing his retirement the following year and naming Jon Scheyer as his successor in Durham.
Now, after showcasing his full tank all season for the Indiana Mad Ants in the NBA G League, the 29-year-old center is about halfway through a 10-day contract with the Indiana Pacers.
And on Tuesday night, Okafor made his long-awaited return to the NBA stage in the Pacers' 128-115 home loss to the New York Knicks.
He didn't record a field goal or free throw attempt. But the 6-foot-10, 270-pounder, the No. 3 overall draft pick following his 2014-15 national championship campaign, tallied one rebound and one assist without a committing a turnover or foul across his three minutes and change off the bench.
Between 248 NBA regular season outings, now spanning five franchises, Okafor has posted career averages of 10.3 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 54.2 percent from the field and 67.6 percent at the foul line.
As one of the premier talents in the G League this year, the former No. 1 overall prep out of Whitney Young Magnet High School in Chicago is delivering 18.6 points, 9.0 boards, and 3.1 dimes while shooting 65.5 percent from the field and 80.3 percent at the charity stripe for the Mad Ants.
