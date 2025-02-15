Blue Devil Country

Two-Year Duke Basketball Star Tastes Center Stage in Utah

Recent Duke basketball centerpiece Kyle Filipowski capitalized on that role with the Jazz for a night, albeit in an overtime loss.

Former Duke basketball forward Kyle Filipowski
Former Duke basketball forward Kyle Filipowski / Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images
In this story:

Duke basketball product and Utah Jazz (13-41) rookie big man Kyle Filipowski tied fellow Thursday night starter Lauri Markkanen with a team-high 20 points in the 120-116 overtime home defeat at the hands of the Los Angeles Clippers (31-23), the last game before NBA All-Star Weekend began.

Not only did the scoring total mark a new career high for the 2024 early second round draft pick, but Filipowski also secured his third double-double as a pro by grabbing 10 rebounds, matching Clippers guard James Harden for the game-high count on the glass.

The 21-year-old Filipowski, a 6-foot-11, 250-pound New York native who became the 2022-23 ACC Rookie of the Year and a two-time All-ACC selection as a member of Jon Scheyer's first class on the Duke basketball throne, shot 8-for-12 from the field, 3-for-6 from three, and 1-for-1 at the line.

Through 44 appearances, Kyle Filipowski is averaging 6.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 18.3 minutes per game, primarily off the bench. He's shooting 50.5 percent from the field, 33.3 percent beyond the arc, and 62.7 percent at the charity stripe.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more updates on NBA Blue Devils and other Duke basketball news.

