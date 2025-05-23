Duke Basketball Staff Contacts Breakout North Carolina Recruit
Moravian Prep (N.C.) junior standout Kohl Rosario drew a long list of high-major recruiters to his Team CP3's EYBL Session 2 games in Memphis last weekend. And given his impressive production in the points department, including sizzling shows beyond the arc, it's no surprise that the 6-foot-5, 185-pound four-star wing is now drawing more attention, including from the Duke basketball program.
On Thursday night, Rosario told HS Top Recruits that Jon Scheyer's Blue Devils are among the latest to reach out to him.
Rosario's highlight weekend performance in Memphis featured a highly efficient 28 points with a 6-for-8 clip from three. The crowds on hand to watch him shine against some of his top-shelf peers at the grassroots event included coaches from the likes of Kentucky, Michigan, Baylor, BYU, Gonzaga, Florida State, Texas A&M, and Miami.
Holding offers from a dozen Division I programs, including a handful of new suitors in the past week alone, Kohl Rosario currently stacks up at No. 97 overall, No. 14 among shooting guards, and No. 3 in North Carolina on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.
Meanwhile, the Duke basketball recruiting team has extended offers to five 2026 prospects, none ranking lower than No. 30 in the country.
