Duke Basketball: Cooper Flagg Matches One Old Jon Scheyer Feat
Duke basketball guard/forward Cooper Flagg's 42 points in Saturday afternoon's 86-78 home win over Notre Dame marked the most by a freshman in ACC history. The 6-foot-9, 205-pound sensation posted the highest scoring output by any Blue Devil since Danny Ferry dropped 58 against Miami on Dec. 10, 1988. And it was the storied program's most by a player in a home win since 1952.
That's not all. Flagg also became the first Duke basketball talent to record at least 35 points, five rebounds, and five assists in any game since his head coach, Jon Scheyer, dropped 36 points, eight rebounds, and nine assists in a home win over Gardner-Webb on Dec. 15, 2009.
Flagg, who delivered only the 13th 40-point performance in Blue Devil history despite turning 18 just three weeks ago, finished with six boards and seven dimes against the Fighting Irish, along with one steal.
He shot 11-for-14 from the field, 4-for-6 from three, and 16-for-17 at the charity stripe.
Through the No. 4-ranked Blue Devils' 6-0 march against ACC opponents (14-2 overall), Cooper Flagg is now averaging 23.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.0 blocks in conference play. Across those games, the projected one-and-done No. 1 overall draft pick is shooting 59.5 percent from the field, 55.0 percent beyond the arc, and 88.1 percent at the foul line.
The Cooper Flagg show continues when Jon Scheyer's Blue Devils host Miami (4-12, 0-5 ACC) at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday (ESPN).
