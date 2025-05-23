Duke Basketball Defeats Fellow Blueblood for Italian Sensation
Not even a week ago, as 247Sports' Travis Branham noted, "Kansas was tying a bow up on Dame Sarr." But it was Jon Scheyer's blueblood Duke basketball program that prevailed after swooping in during the homestretch of the Italian wing's recruitment.
Just a few days after completing an official visit with the Blue Devils, the 6-foot-7, 190-pound Sarr announced his commitment to Scheyer & Co. on Thursday.
Boasting a five-star rating and reported 7-foot wingspan, Sarr instantly becomes a projected Duke basketball starter for Scheyer's fourth season at the helm. He'll arrive in Durham this summer after emerging as a versatile talent in Spanish ACB and EuroLeague action this season, which included spending time as a teammate to a former Duke basketball one-and-done.
"Duke was my dream school," Sarr told ESPN's Jonathan Givony. "I watched a lot of NCAA games this season, especially Duke. I played with Jabari Parker this season, who went to Duke. When I had the chance to go there, I had to take it."
The 18-year-old Dame Sarr has four years of college eligibility remaining. That said, he's projected to become a 2026 first-round draft pick.
