Duke Basketball Defeats Fellow Blueblood for Italian Sensation

The Duke basketball coaches have landed at least one finishing touch to the 2025-26 roster.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer
Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
Not even a week ago, as 247Sports' Travis Branham noted, "Kansas was tying a bow up on Dame Sarr." But it was Jon Scheyer's blueblood Duke basketball program that prevailed after swooping in during the homestretch of the Italian wing's recruitment.

Just a few days after completing an official visit with the Blue Devils, the 6-foot-7, 190-pound Sarr announced his commitment to Scheyer & Co. on Thursday.

Boasting a five-star rating and reported 7-foot wingspan, Sarr instantly becomes a projected Duke basketball starter for Scheyer's fourth season at the helm. He'll arrive in Durham this summer after emerging as a versatile talent in Spanish ACB and EuroLeague action this season, which included spending time as a teammate to a former Duke basketball one-and-done.

"Duke was my dream school," Sarr told ESPN's Jonathan Givony. "I watched a lot of NCAA games this season, especially Duke. I played with Jabari Parker this season, who went to Duke. When I had the chance to go there, I had to take it."

The 18-year-old Dame Sarr has four years of college eligibility remaining. That said, he's projected to become a 2026 first-round draft pick.

