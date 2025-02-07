Duke Basketball Dishing Out Dimes at Historic Rate
Duke basketball freshman sensation Cooper Flagg is a natural floor general. Graduate newcomer Sion James is among college hoops' most intimidating possession initiators. Plus, the No. 2-ranked Blue Devils (20-2, 12-0 ACC), riding the program's longest winning streak since its JJ Redick era at 16 straight, are benefiting from savvy distributors Kon Knueppel and Tyrese Proctor, among others.
Led by Flagg (4.1 per game), James (3.1), and Knueppel (2.6), six Blue Devils are averaging at least 1.5 assists following their 83-54 road victory over the Syracuse Orange on Wednesday night.
As a unit, the Blue Devils have posted 374 dimes on 614 made field goals, a 60.9 percent clip, drawing the following "Best passing team in Duke history?" question mark from the program's social media accounts:
If the season ended today, 60.9 would rank No. 1 in Duke basketball history, two percentage points higher than the 1988-89 Final Four squad, featuring that year's Naismith Trophy winner in brilliant-passing senior forward Danny Ferry.
Just shy of Ferry & Co. on the list is Christian Laettner and the legendary 1991-92 team, which completed Duke's statement back-to-back national titles.
The 2024-25 Blue Devils look to continue their artistry in the distribution department and all-around relentless charge toward Duke basketball lore in a road test against the Clemson Tigers (18-5, 10-2 ACC) at 6:30 p.m. ET Saturday (ESPN).
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.