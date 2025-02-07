Five-Star Duke Basketball Signee Outduels Top-Ranked 2026 Prep
Winning streaks are all the buzz within the Duke basketball program. While Jon Scheyer's No. 2-ranked Blue Devils extended theirs to 16 via Wednesday night's 83-54 road victory over Syracuse, a future Durham resident was powering his California powerhouse to two streak extensions.
Nik Khamenia, one of four five-star signees comprising Duke's top-ranked 2025 recruiting haul and one of three McDonald's All Americans in the collection, poured in 24 points to lead the Harvard-Westlake School Wolverines to a 67-64 home win over the Notre Dame High School Knights. Notre Dame features the top-ranked 2026 prospect in five-star forward Tyran Stokes.
The win, Khamenia & Co.'s 18th in a row, capped off a seventh straight Mission League crown, as the Wolverines improved to 27-1 overall and 7-0 atop the final standings.
Now, Harvard-Westlake sets its sights on a third consecutive state title.
"He's an all-around basketball player," Val Khamenia, associate head coach for the Los Angeles Valley College Monarchs, said about his son, ranking No. 23 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, during Duke Blue Devils On SI's Zoom chat with the spirited Khamenia family back in January. "But I think what stands out the most for me as a coach and a father is, you know, he likes to win.
"And I know a lot of people do say they want to win, but they're not willing to sacrifice and do winning things — not just on the court, off the court too. And he's that crazy kid who does it for a long, long time...
"It's not an accident they're trying to win their third championship."
Nationally, Nik Khamenia and the Wolverines rank No. 2, per MaxPreps, sitting below the Columbus High School (Fla.) Explorers (21-3) and their twin pair of 2025 Duke basketball recruiting prizes, also McDonald's All-Americans, in forward Cameron Boozer and guard Cayden Boozer.
