Five-Star Duke Basketball Signee Outduels Top-Ranked 2026 Prep

#1 Ranked Tyran Stokes 🆚 5⭐️ Duke Commit Nik Khamenia! 😈🔥



Khamenia dropped 24 PTS in a matchup with Stokes & Notre Dame last night. Harvard-Westlake has now won 7 straight Mission League titles. 🚨🔥@NikolasKhamenia @tyran_stokes pic.twitter.com/5RLUGTkZ36