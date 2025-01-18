Duke Basketball Team Embraces Brotherhood Takeover in Boston
Ahead of a showdown against the Boston College Eagles (9-8, 1-5 ACC) at 8 p.m. ET Saturday (ESPN), Jon Scheyer and his No. 3-ranked Blue Devils (15-2, 7-0 ACC) were in TD Garden on Friday night to show support for beloved Duke basketball products Jayson Tatum, Paolo Banchero, and Wendell Carter Jr.
"They brought the whole program," Banchero, who alongside Carter and the rest of the Orlando Magic (23-20) suffered a 121-94 loss to Tatum and the defending NBA champion Boston Celtics (29-12), noted about all the familiar Duke basketball faces in attendance. "So, I saw not only Coach Scheyer but strength coaches, training staff, all the players...
"You know, always refreshing when I get to talk to them. And that was the first time they've watched me play in an NBA game. So, wish I could have played better, but it was just good seeing them, saying hi, and spending time with them."
Paolo Banchero, the No. 1 pick at the 2022 NBA Draft following his brilliant one-and-done campaign in Durham, finished with 21 points, four rebounds, and four assists. In just his fourth game back since missing over two months with an oblique injury, the former NBA Rookie of the Year and one-time All-Star shot 8-for-20 from the field and 5-for-6 at the charity stripe in his 29 minutes on the floor.
Wendell Carter Jr., also a former Duke basketball one-and-done and lottery pick, tallied 15 points, nine boards, and three dimes across his 32 minutes as a starter alongside Banchero in the Orlando frontcourt.
Jayson Tatum, a five-time All-Star and four-time All-NBA selection, delivered 30 points, six rebounds, four assists, two steals, and one block in his 35 minutes of action for the Celtics, who enjoy the services of another NBA Blue Devil in assistant coach Amile Jefferson.
