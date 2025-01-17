Cameron Boozer Proposes Key to Duke Basketball Dominance This Season
On New Year's Eve, Cameron Boozer and his mother were in Durham to watch the Duke basketball squad's 88-65 defeat of the Virginia Tech Hokies. It was the Columbus High School (Fla.) five-star power forward's first chance to check out the 2024-25 Blue Devils in game action.
As for Cameron Boozer's twin, teammate, and fellow 2025 Duke basketball signee, Cayden Boozer was unable to make that trip. And during their chat with Duke Blue Devils On SI this week, the five-star point guard noted that, given conflicts with their senior schedule, he may not get an opportunity to be in Cameron Indoor Stadium this season.
But both Boozer brothers, who are the sons of 2001 Duke basketball national champion Carlos Boozer and visited Jon Scheyer's Blue Devils in late August before eventually committing in early October, have enjoyed checking out the red-hot team from afar.
"I think this Duke team is one of the best teams I've seen," the 6-foot-9, 245-pound Cameron Boozer, sitting 20 spots above the 6-foot-4, 205-pound Cayden Boozer at No. 2 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, told Duke Blue Devils On SI after discussing their new NIL opportunity. "They're elite defensively. They have great length and great positional size.
"They play really hard. They compete. They get after it. I was able to see a little bit when I went on my visit. So, they're just a really competitive team. I think that's what separates them from the rest of the country."
Scheyer's third batch of Blue Devils, enjoying the brilliance of the reigning ACC Player of the Week after Cooper Flagg set a new Duke basketball freshman record with his 42 points in Saturday's 86-78 home win over Notre Dame, have now reeled off 11 straight victories. This marks the program's longest winning streak since the first 11 games of the 2017-18 season.
"Cooper is obviously a great player," Cameron Boozer explained to Duke Blue Devils On SI. "A super-high motor. Does all the right things. So, he's gonna have a great career."
No. 3-ranked Duke (15-2, 7-0 ACC) now hits the road to face the Boston College Eagles (9-8, 1-5 ACC) at 8 p.m. ET Saturday (ESPN).
