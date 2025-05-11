Duke Basketball Gem Jared McCain Set to Test Lottery Luck
Following a sensational Duke basketball one-and-done campaign, Jared McCain heard his name at No. 16 overall to the Philadelphia 76ers at the 2024 NBA Draft. A year later, the 21-year-old from Sacramento is a beloved guard in Philly despite seeing his impressive rookie campaign end early back in mid-December due to a torn meniscus.
So, it was no surprise when the franchise answered pleas for the long-famous TikTok star — a former McDonald's All American and highest-ranked five-star in Duke's four-deep 2023 class — to serve as the team representative at the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery in Chicago at 7 p.m. ET Monday (ESPN).
And much is at stake for the Sixers. On top of having a 10.5 percent chance of securing the No. 1 overall selection, meaning projected top pick and 2024-25 Duke basketball one-and-done Cooper Flagg could become McCain's teammate come the first night of the 2025 NBA Draft in Brooklyn on June 25, Philadelphia must land in the top six to prevent its pick going to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
On that note, should McCain's luck equate to the franchise ending up within a notch of where it stands for lottery night after posting the league's fifth-worst record this season, the Sixers could end up drafting one of the other two one-and-done projected lottery picks out of Durham in guard Kon Knueppel and center Khaman Maluach.
Prior to his season-ending injury, Jared McCain outperformed all experts' projections by averaging 15.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.6 assists in 25.7 minutes per game, shooting 46.0 percent from the field, 38.3 percent beyond the arc, and 87.5 percent at the charity stripe across his 23 appearances, including eight starting nods.
He left off as the reigning November 2024 Rookie of the Month.
