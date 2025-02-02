Blue Devil Country

Duke Basketball Gets Help Hosting Top Uncommitted Recruit

Three Duke basketball signees arrived for the UNC game alongside fellow five-star senior Nate Ament.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer versus UNC
Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer versus UNC / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
The 2024-25 Blue Devils (19-2, 11-0 ACC) did their part to impress Highland School (Va.) forward Nate Ament on Saturday night. With the 6-foot-9, 185-pound five-star behind the bench, head coach Jon Scheyer's third Duke basketball team, No. 2 in the country and enjoying a 15-game winning streak, never trailed in its 87-70 home victory over the archrival UNC Tar Heels (13-10, 6-5 ACC).

Plus, in a show of recruiting support, three of the top-ranked 2025 Duke basketball haul's four five-star prizes were also on hand in Bellaire High School (Texas) forward Shelton Henderson and the Columbus High School (Fla.) twins in guard Cayden Boozer and forward Cameron Boozer.

During a chat with Duke Blue Devils On SI a few weeks ago, the Boozer twins noted that their loaded slate as senior centerpieces on the No. 1 prep squad in the country could prevent them from attending another Duke basketball game this season. Fortunately for the Blue Devils, that wasn't the case, as they sat beside Ament for the entire spectacular show in Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Of course, the presence of Shelton Henderson and Cameron Boozer, in particular, should signal to Nate Ament that they're completely on board with the idea of Jon Scheyer and his crew adding yet another five-star forward to their unmatched collection, which also contains Harvard-Westlake School (Calif.) phenom Nik Khamenia.

Ament, No. 4 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, is down a top 11 of Duke, Kentucky, Tennessee, Kansas State, Louisville, BYU, Alabama, Texas, Notre Dame, Arkansas, and Georgetown. He's eyeing a decision sometime this month or next.

