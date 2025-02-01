Duke Basketball Rejects Resurfaced Michael Jordan Comment
As things stand, 23 Duke basketball products are active players in the NBA. The UNC basketball count now sits at only seven.
ALSO READ: From Knoxville to Durham, Top Blue Devil Target Checking Out Rivalries
Plus, the Blue Devils boast the projected 2025 No. 1 overall draft pick in freshman phenom guard/forward Cooper Flagg.
In other words, Carolina doesn't even come close to rivaling its archrival's presence in the league.
So, ahead of the battle between the No. 2-ranked Blue Devils and the visiting Tar Heels in Cameron Indoor Stadium at 6:30 p.m. ET Saturday (ESPN), the Duke basketball social media team made sure to remind folks of its surge. The account did so in the following hype video, narrated by recent one-and-done and current Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II, by quoting UNC legend Michael Jordan:
"Duke is great for college," Michael Jordan, a six-time NBA champion, said decades ago during his prime with the Chicago Bulls. "UNC is great for pros."
At the moment, while it's worth pointing out that the Tar Heels enjoy a two-game winning streak in the series and have prevailed in six of the past nine meetings, one could easily argue that Jon Scheyer and his Duke basketball program have emerged as a better option than Hubert Davis' UNC program for both college and players' pro careers to follow.
"We became better for college and the pros," Dereck Lively II proclaims in the video. "You already know."
ALSO READ: Duke Season Stat Leaders Through Blue Devils' Blistering 18-2 Start
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.